Mumbai Residents Confused As Eid-e-Milad Procession Route Creates Stir

The banner announcing the Eid-e-Milad procession route | FPJ Photo

A row has erupted over banners put up in central Mumbai on Monday evening, announcing a change in the route of the annual Eid-e-Milad procession organised by the All India Khilafat Committee.

Social media posts stated that the Khilafat Committee, after changing the route used for the last 50 years, was compelled to revert to the traditional route. However, the Khilafat Committee denied putting up any banners announcing a change in the route. The organisation stated that the misleading banners were hung by miscreants who sought to create chaos during the procession.

"Residents of Bhindi Bazar, Null Bazar, and Chor Bazar are raising a pertinent question regarding the Khilafat Committee's decision to alter the route of the procession this year without consulting the local community. The change was made without any apparent reason or input from the public, despite no prior complaints or objections to the original route," said a journalist and social media commentator.

Social Media Uproar

Social media accused the Khilafat Committee of a lack of transparency, acting unilaterally on matters affecting thousands of people participating in the function.

The Khilafat Committee denied that a decision was made to change the route. "Nobody asked us to change the route, not even the police. Who put up those banners announcing a change in the route? It was not us. Nobody has owned up. It was a deliberate attempt at mischief," said Sarfaraz Arzu, chairman of the All India Khilafat Committee.

Longstanding Tradition

The Eid-e-Milad processions to mark the birthday of Prophet Muhammad is an annual event. It starts at Khilafat House, Byculla, and winds up at Mastan Talao. "The procession was a resounding success. It is acquiring new heights. Naturally, there is heartburn," added Arzu.