World Red Cross Day: Significance and all you need to know

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. World Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated on 8 May every year. This date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant who was born on 8 May, 1828. He was the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.

Significance of World Red Cross Day:

This day is celebrated to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On World Red Cross Day, people pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for their great contribution for helping people in need. The theme of 2021's World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is 'Unstoppable'.

Some facts about this day:

The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948. The official title of the day changed over time, and became World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984.

The Seven Principles of the Red Cross Society: