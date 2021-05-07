World Red Cross Day: Significance and all you need to know

World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is an annual celebration of the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. World Red Cross Red Crescent Day is celebrated on 8 May every year. This date is the anniversary of the birth of Henry Dunant who was born on 8 May, 1828. He was the founder of International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and the recipient of the first Nobel Peace Prize.
Significance of World Red Cross Day:
This day is celebrated to commemorate the principles of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement. On World Red Cross Day, people pay tribute to the humanitarian agency for their great contribution for helping people in need. The theme of 2021's World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day is 'Unstoppable'.
Some facts about this day:
The first Red Cross Day was celebrated on May 8, 1948.
The official title of the day changed over time, and became World Red Cross and Red Crescent Day in 1984.
The Seven Principles of the Red Cross Society:
Humanity: The main aim is to protect the life and health of every human being and to ensure respect for them. It promotes mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation among people.
Impartiality: No discrimination should be made on the basis of nationality, race, religious beliefs, class or political opinions. The first and foremost motive is to help the people solely on the basis of their needs and to give priority to the most urgent cases of distress.
Neutrality: The main purpose of this principle is to keep everyone neutral in providing help and the movement should not be affected by political, racial, religious or ideological controversies.
Independence: The National Societies while auxiliaries in the humanitarian services of their governments and subject to the laws of their respective countries, must always maintain their autonomy so that they may be able at all times to act in accordance with the principles of the movement.
Voluntary Service: It is a voluntary relief movement not prompted in any manner by desire for gain.
Unity: This organisation must carry on its humanitarian work throughout its territory.
Universality: The International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement in which all societies and people have equal status and share equal liabilities and duties in helping each other is worldwide.
