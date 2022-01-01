Thane: Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation seals Chandni Bar over violation of norms

In a major crackdown against dance bars, the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation officials have sealed the Chandni Bar in Ulhasnagar. The officials said the bar was frequently violating the restriction and norms and girls were found doing obscene acts.

The regular raids from police and the violation from the bar owners, forced the police to request the Municipal corporation to take a permanent solution to it.

Officials said the Chandni Ladies bar in section 17 in Ulhasnagar camp 3, Some 15 years ago the bar was well known for businessmen who used to come from Mumbai, Ahmednagar, Navi Mumbaj, Bhiwandi and from other areas. People claim many businessmen even sold their properties to come into the bar.

In 2008 a minister along with the police force raided the bar. In 2012 the Thane police canceled its permission. "But then too the owner used to start the bar frequently. "In 2015 the Thane police also found a hidden cavity in the bar, which was made to hide girls," said an official from the UMC.

During the pandemic the bar was running till late at night and was violating all the norms. The Central police in Ulhasnagar had taken many actions against the bar. But it was still running on regular basis. However, under the guidance of deputy commissioner of police, Ulhasnagar, Prashant Mohite the senior police inspector of Central police station, Madhukar Kad wrote the municipal authorities to seal the bar on a regular basis.

However, a team of deputy municipal commissioner, Priyanka Rajput along with assistant municipal commissioner, Ganesh Shimpi and Ajit Govari with the help of police force sealed the bar.

Sources claimed that the police had registered around 80 cases against the bar till date. However after the seal the dance and obscenity in the bar had permanently stopped.

