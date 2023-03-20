 Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis

Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis

It was during these threats that he found out about Amruta Fadnavis being blackmailed, and he informed the police, but his complaint was ignored.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Monday, March 20, 2023, 10:35 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis | File Photo

A businessman from Ulhasnagar, Sunil Lalwani, on Monday said that the Ulhasnagar police ignored his warning about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis, getting blackmail threats from bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter, Aniksha.

Read Also
Mumbai Police arrests bookie Anil Jaisinghani from Gujarat for allegedly 'blackmailing' Amruta...
article-image

Lalwani, who runs a saree business, said he complained to the police on March 4 that he was being threatened by the bookie. He said Jaisinghani had demanded Rs50,000 from him, which he didn’t give, and hence received threats of being entrapped in a drug case with his sons.

Read Also
'Amruta Fadnavis academic version,' FMS Delhi dean mails wife's YouTube link to 16 batches, goes...
article-image

It was during these threats that he found out about Amruta Fadnavis being blackmailed, and he informed the police, but his complaint was ignored.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Fulpagare said the complaint is now being looked into and an investigation is underway.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation...

Sukhoi fighter jet engages aircraft arrester barrier on landing at Pune airport; flights operation...

Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man

Bombay HC says child trafficking 'most heinous' form of exploitation, denies bail to man

Mumbai: Mahim Fort all set for restoration

Mumbai: Mahim Fort all set for restoration

Thane: 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after an argument

Thane: 34-year-old woman allegedly murdered by her live-in partner after an argument

Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis

Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis