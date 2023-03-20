Thane: Ulhasnagar bizman says he had warned cops against Jaisinghani blackmailing Amruta Fadnavis | File Photo

A businessman from Ulhasnagar, Sunil Lalwani, on Monday said that the Ulhasnagar police ignored his warning about Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’ wife Amruta Fadnavis, getting blackmail threats from bookie Anil Jaisinghani’s daughter, Aniksha.

Lalwani, who runs a saree business, said he complained to the police on March 4 that he was being threatened by the bookie. He said Jaisinghani had demanded Rs50,000 from him, which he didn’t give, and hence received threats of being entrapped in a drug case with his sons.

It was during these threats that he found out about Amruta Fadnavis being blackmailed, and he informed the police, but his complaint was ignored.

Senior Police Inspector Dilip Fulpagare said the complaint is now being looked into and an investigation is underway.