'Amruta Fadnavis academic version,' FMS Delhi dean mails wife's YouTube link to 16 batches, goes viral

A Delhi college dean's (alleged FMS, Delhi) email to students has gone viral on social media platform (Twitter and Instagram) after he mailed his wife's YouTube channel link with various batches of college.
The incident came to light after a twitter user @randomusements, Saurabh Sharma shared a screenshot, in which the dean of FMS (Faculty of Management Studies), a Delhi-based business school is promoting his wife’s song on YouTube to students. He tweets, "Dean of FMS Delhi spamming 16 batches of FMS with his wife's YouTube channel link."
The screenshot posted on the social media whose title, "One Moment in Time" contains a link with the message, "My better half, Sonjuhi, has added a song recently yo her YouTube channel, am sharing the link"
The further tweets by Saurabh revealed that this was not the first time the dean had shared his wife’s YouTube channel link with students as there was another mail to students with the message, “As mentioned in today’s class, I am sharing the following".
There were mixed comments in the reply section by the users engaged with this tweet.
@Tamal Pal says, "Is the video deleted?"
sanjeevani booty squats, @chippdnailss tweets, "Amruta Fadnavis academic version."
@tapanwaval replies, "Uspe reply all bhi aaya hai.... Yes, it's unnecessary and a minor inconvenience, but don't see the point of this tweet given it's gone to the college email ID and seems like a one off"
"Forget everything, if the music is great everything can be forgiven." Tweets @ChinmayaSaxena
The video is also shared on another social media site, instagram by @mbasocial, who writes, "Apni Shaktiyon ka galat istemal karte hue sir"
