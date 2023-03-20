'Amruta Fadnavis academic version,' FMS Delhi dean mails wife's YouTube link to 16 batches, goes viral

Representational image | File

A Delhi college dean's (alleged FMS, Delhi) email to students has gone viral on social media platform (Twitter and Instagram) after he mailed his wife's YouTube channel link with various batches of college.

The incident came to light after a twitter user @randomusements, Saurabh Sharma shared a screenshot, in which the dean of FMS (Faculty of Management Studies), a Delhi-based business school is promoting his wife’s song on YouTube to students. He tweets, "Dean of FMS Delhi spamming 16 batches of FMS with his wife's YouTube channel link."

Dean of FMS Delhi spamming 16 batches of FMS with his wife's YouTube channel link pic.twitter.com/pN1PQaNCLs — Saurabh Sharma (@randomusements) March 19, 2023

The screenshot posted on the social media whose title, "One Moment in Time" contains a link with the message, "My better half, Sonjuhi, has added a song recently yo her YouTube channel, am sharing the link"

The further tweets by Saurabh revealed that this was not the first time the dean had shared his wife’s YouTube channel link with students as there was another mail to students with the message, “As mentioned in today’s class, I am sharing the following".

There were mixed comments in the reply section by the users engaged with this tweet.

@Tamal Pal says, "Is the video deleted?"

Is the video deleted? — Tamal Pal (@pal_tamal) March 19, 2023

sanjeevani booty squats, @chippdnailss tweets, "Amruta Fadnavis academic version."

Amruta Fadnavis academic version — sanjeevani booty squats (@chippdnailss) March 19, 2023

@tapanwaval replies, "Uspe reply all bhi aaya hai.... Yes, it's unnecessary and a minor inconvenience, but don't see the point of this tweet given it's gone to the college email ID and seems like a one off"

Uspe reply all bhi aaya hai....



Yes, it's unnecessary and a minor inconvenience, but don't see the point of this tweet given it's gone to the college email ID and seems like a one off — Husbanding (@tapanwaval) March 19, 2023

"Forget everything, if the music is great everything can be forgiven." Tweets @ChinmayaSaxena

Forget everything, if the music is great everything can be forgiven. 😃 — Chinmaya (@ChinmayaSaxena) March 20, 2023

The video is also shared on another social media site, instagram by @mbasocial, who writes, "Apni Shaktiyon ka galat istemal karte hue sir"