Pakistan: Education Minister Rana Tanveer abuses during University convocation; apologises after video goes viral

Pakistan’s Minister for Education and Professional Training Rana Tanveer Hussain was seen using inappropriate language during a speech at a convocation at the Government College University (GCU), Lahore.

In a video that went viral on social media, the minister is heard telling the convocation’s attendees that he once met Rana Iqrar, the vice chancellor of a Faisalabad agriculture university, and telling him that although members of the Rana tribe are regarded as rulers, you (********) work in the agriculture sector.

The incident grabbed the attention of netizens online who then harshly criticised the education minister for using ‘foul’ language during the ceremony.

Subsequently, Rana Tanveer apologised with his twitter handle @RTanveerPMLN saying, “Yesterday at GC University Lahore, i had a slip of tongue during my speech. I feel sorry about that and take my words back,”.

