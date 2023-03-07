Oops! Former Pak President Nawaz Sharif uses diya in Holi wish, receives backlash

Former Pakistan prime minister Nawaz Sharif |

We all have our oops moment, but for for Pakistan President Nawaz Sharif, a mistake where he used a diya emoji in his Holi wishes caused a major backlash on social media.

This mistake made Sharif's tweet viral, he was trolled massively on Twitter and even the screenshots are now being shared on numerous websites.

According to Hindu traditions a diya is used during Diwali festival to decorate the house and the emoji is used to wish Diwali, the festival of lights.

This error didn't sit well with social media users, who told the former Pakistan prime minister about the distinction between the two festivals.

Happy Holi 🪔 — Nawaz Sharif (@NawazSharifMNS) March 6, 2023

This is not the first time that a Pakistani politician has made a mistake on social media by mixing Hindu festivals.

In 2021, the Chief Minister of Sindh in Pakistan, Syed Murad Ali Shah, wished the Hindu community a 'Happy Holi' on the occasion of Diwali. He also faced major embarrassment on social media at that time when people, including Pakistani citizens, educated him about the differences between these two festivals. He deleted that Urdu tweet to escape embarrassment.

Though the Chief Minister of Sindh deleted the urdu tweet, Sharif didn't do so and hence was massively trolled on Twitter.

Many users commented on the viral tweet as well.

"Holi is a festival of colours and is celebrated in the spring every year, whereas Diwali is celebrated usually from mid-October to mid-November, depending on the moon. Diwali celebrates the victory of light over darkness, and candles and diyas are lit during this festival. The ongoing festival is Holi," schooled a Twitter user.

"Lamp is a symbol for Diwali celebrations, sir," commented another user.