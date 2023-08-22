Thane: Two Women Make-Up Artists Held For Stealing Jewellery Worth ₹70,000 From Marriage Hall In Dombivali

Screengrab of the CCTV footage of the incident |

Thane: The Ramnagar police on Monday arrested two women make-up artists from Nalasopara and Malad who had stolen gold jewellery worth ₹70,000 from a bag in a special room of a marriage hall in Dombivali. The police have recovered the stolen jewellery from them.

The accused have been identified as Kalpana Rajesh Rathod (43) a resident of Malad and Ankita Sharad Ingle alias Ankita Parab a resident of Nalasopara.

Organiser was too busy with the program

Nitin Gite, senior police inspector, at Ramnagar police station, said, "The accused Kalpana and Ankita had come as make-up artists for an event organised by Pooja Manoj Gupta at Sonam Auditorium at Gharda Circle in Dombivali last Tuesday. Taking advantage of the fact that the organiser was busy with the program both the accused fled from the auditorium by stealing gold chains, earrings, and a cash ₹5,000 taking the items total to worth ₹70,000 from Pooja's bag."

Gite further added, "When Pooja checked his bag in the special auditorium she did not find her gold chain, earrings and cash ₹5,000 in the bag so she searched it everywhere but was unable to find it. She lodged a complaint at Ramnagar police station. We formed a search team of assistant police inspector Yogesh Sanap, constable Prashant Sarnaik, Dutta Kurane, Devidas Pote and Asha Suryavanshi. The CCTV footage of Sonam Auditorium was checked, and at that time the team saw the accused Kalpana, Ankita leaving the auditorium office suspiciously. We suspected both of them and took the accused mobile number from complainant Pooja. Their location was traced on the basis of technical information, and they were found to be in the Davadi-Sonarpada area in Dombivali. Our team took both the accused into custody and the female police sub-inspector Asha Nikam searched them, and at that time they found the stolen items worth ₹70,000 from them. We have registered the case against both the accused under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 380 (whoever commits thefts) and 34 (criminal act involving two or more persons) and arrested them and further investigated the case."

