Thane: TMC Enforces Ban On Single-Use Plastic; Strict Action Against Those Found Flouting Norms

Representational photo

Thane: To make Thane plastic free, the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) has started strict implementation of a ban on production, distribution, sale, storage and usage of single-use plastic.

During a meeting with officials, TMC additional commissioner Prashant Rode said that as per the amended plastic waste management rules 2021, notified by the union ministry of environment, forest and climate, single-use plastic is banned and measures should be taken by the concerned departments to strictly implement the order.

Action against those using plastic

Rode instructed officials to take strict action against those using plastic. “For the efficient implementation of the order, public awareness is required in the municipal headquarters as well as in the wards. Banners and boards should be put up in offices so that everyone should be warned about the usage of plastic,” said Rode.

All departments to work for the implementation of the ban

"The solid waste management department should take action on the usage of plastic. Education department should also work towards spreading awareness about the ban by organising various activities. Similarly, the social development department should make cloth bags and set up stalls in the market area for sale through the women's self-help group,” Rode added.

Rode further said that all other government departments must also chalk out similar plans to ensure effective implementation of the ban on single-use plastic.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)