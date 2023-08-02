 Mumbai News: BMC To Aggressively Enforce Ban On Single-Use Plastic
Mumbai News: BMC To Aggressively Enforce Ban On Single-Use Plastic

MPCB officials, cops to be part of BMC raiding parties.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Wednesday, August 02, 2023, 11:38 PM IST
Representative Image | FPJ

Mumbai: The municipality will henceforth aggressively enforce the ban on single-use plastic (thin), with police constables and Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) officials accompanying the BMC’s raiding parties, civic officials said on Wednesday.

Earlier the BMC was required to submit reports to the MPCB about plastic seizures in the city. Now MPCB has informed the civic body that its officers and police constables will be part of the “flying squads” that raid hawkers, shops, hotels, restaurants and malls, the officials said.

More than two dozen “flying squads” will be tasked with enforcing the ban, they said.

The BMC said it has seized 4,905 kilos of single-use plastic (thinner than 50 microns) in Mumbai since July 2022 and collected ₹76 lakh in fines.

