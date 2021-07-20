Thane: Two senior police inspectors suspended, two ACPs transferred after sting op reveals dance bars operational amid COVID-19

Two senior inspectors were placed under suspension and two assistant commissioners of police shunted out on Monday evening after a Marathi news channel telecast a sting operation showing bars in Thane's Naupada and Vartka Nagar areas operational amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier during the day, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil had said he had asked the state DGP to probe the issue and submit a report to him.

"If dance bars are found operational, then police officials will be punished," Walse Patil had warned.

A release by the Thane police commissionerate late in the evening said Naupada senior inspector Anil Mangle and Vartak Nagar senior inspector Sanjay Gaikwad had been suspended, while Naupada Division ACP Neeta Padavi and Vartak Nagar ACP Pankaj Shirsat had been transferred to the control room.

It said that Thane Commissioner Jai Jeet Singh had ordered an inquiry into the matter under additional commissioner of police (west).

A criminal offence has been registered against the concerned orchestra bars and the process to cancel their licenses permanently had started, the release said.

The Thane Municipal Corporation and state Excise have also been asked to take action against these bars, it said