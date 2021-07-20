Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray to perform pooja at Pandharpur

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his wife Rashmi left for Pandharpur this afternoon. They will be performing a pooja at the Lord Vitthal temple on the auspicious Ashadhi Ekadashi at 2am on Tuesday.

Thackeray’s departure coincided with the dismissal of the petition by the Supreme Court, which sought directions to Maharashtra government to grant permission to Warkaris to walk from their doorstep to the temple at Pandharpur.

In view of the present Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has already banned Warkaris to walk till Pandharpur. The Solapur district administration has imposed a curfew in 10 villages, including Pandharpur, on the occasion of Ashadhi Ekadashi. Only 50 Warkaris are allowed to be present when the CM and his wife perform the pooja on Tuesday.

The administration has taken all the necessary steps to prevent devotees from attending Ashadi Ekadashi in the pandemic. It has banned the opening of shops, except for chemists and milk vendors. The police have stepped up patrolling in and around the city. All the 48 routes to Pandharpur have been closed by the police and entry for the general public has been prohibited.