Thane: Two get 3 years rigorous imprisonment for beating up minor, his uncle

AgenciesUpdated: Wednesday, October 05, 2022, 10:25 AM IST
Representative Image |
Two men were sentenced to three years of rigorous imprisonment for beating up a boy and his uncle over a dispute during a cricket match in 2018.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 each on the accused Sachin Daulat Bere, 27, and Viki Vishnu Bere, 29, residents of Shahapur.

Additional public prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni told the court that Pravin Satpure was playing cricket with some boys in the locality when a quarrel took place between him and the accused.

After the dispute, the victim went to his uncle's house and the accused followed him there. They beat up the boy and his uncle.

