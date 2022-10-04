Thane: NCP and MNS leaders inspect Kalwa bridge as it passes inauguration deadline announced by CM Eknath Shinde

NCP leader Jitendra Awhad and MNS leader Ravi More |

Thane: Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde had earlier assured that the work of one lane on the new Kalwa bridge has been completed and it will be opened during Navratri festival. But as it was not opened and the assurance by CM failed, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) city president from Thane Ravi More inspected the bridge on Tuesday. Since the work of the bridge has been completed during this inspection tour Jitendra Awhad requested Chief Minister Eknath Shinde to take time to open this lane whereas MNS warned that if the Chief Minister does not open this bridge, MNS will open the bridge.

The new lane at Kalwa bridge has been constructed to reduce the traffic congestion on the existing bridge at Kalwa. The work of this lane to Kalwa Naka has been completed but it has not been opened yet.

Jitendra Awhad said, "Earlier I met Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and the then Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Dr.Vipin Sharma and asked them to open this lane for the benefits of citizens. The Chief Minister had promised that one lane of this bridge would be opened during Navratri festival but now the deadline has been missed so on Tuesday I inspected the bridge. One lane of this bridge is completed, we don't want to inaugurate it. Our demand is that the Chief Minister should inaugurate this bridge, instead of holding a big event here and there. He should take time out of his busy schedule and just drive his car from this place and open this bridge."

Awhad added, "We don't want to take credit for the new lane at Kalwa bridge. Therefore my demand is that the Chief Minister should open this bridge, only to get rid of the traffic jam."

Apart from NCP, even MNS city president Ravindra More also inspected the bridge. On this occasion, he asked why the bridge is not opened even though the work is completed. If this lane is opened there will be relief from traffic jams. Also, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde should open the lane of this bridge on a priority basis and give relief to Thanekars.

More warned that if the Chief Minister will not inaugurate then MNS will inaugurate this bridge.