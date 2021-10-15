Thane: Two booked for conspiring to frame a man in robbery case in Bhiwandi

Bhiwandi: The Narpoli police in Bhiwandi have registered a case against two people for narrating a false story of robbery to police. The police during investigation found the two plotted the fake story to avoid making payment to a creditor.



The police said Vipin Tiwari, 29, a resident of Badlapur approached the Narpoli police station at 11pm on October 13 and said, "He along with his partner Ashish Tiwari, 30, both businessmen had collected the trading amount from Badlapur, Kalyan and Thane. It was 2:30pm on October 13 they were passing near Kamatghar, Anjurphata, Bhiwandi. When incidentally four people came on two motorcycles and threatened with a sharp weapon took away their mobile phones and banged it on the floor. They took away the cash of 78 lakhs and fled away," states Tiwari to the police.



The police said Tiwari approached the police station along with the company owner Devraj Viviya, 45. "We doubt the complainants as being a big thief how Ashish Tiwari went to his house and didn't come to file the complaint. The team reached the spot to enquire and found less details. Also, the footage from the scene had no such incident. We then interrogated the three and found Vipin Tiwari had lent Rs 20 lakhs from Devraj. However, to avoid giving the cash he had plotted the scene of robbery," said a police officer from Narpoli police station.

However, the Narpoli police have registered a case under section 182 (False information, with intent to cause public servant to use his lawful power to the injury of another person) of the Indian penal code. "We have registered a case against the two for giving false information about a robbery. In such cases we submit a report to the court and further action is initiated accordingly," said Maloji Shinde, senior police inspector, Narpoli police station.

Published on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 10:48 PM IST