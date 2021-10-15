e-Paper Get App

Mumbai

Updated on: Friday, October 15, 2021, 01:43 PM IST

Fire at Jai Bhim Nagar in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualties reported

PTI
Fire at Jai Bhim Nagar in Maharashtra's Thane, no casualties reported | (Representational Image) Pixabay

A fire broke out in a slum at Jai Bhim Nagar in the Kalwa area of Thane district of Maharashtra on Friday, informed Thane Municipal Corporation.

Fire tenders were rushed to the site and operation is underway to douse the fire.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

Further details are awaited.

