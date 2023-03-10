Thane: Tribals, citizens, activists' signature campaign to save Yeoor forests finds over 4k supporters

e-Paper Get App
A delegation of tribals, citizens, and activists also met Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forest at his bungalow in Mumbai and apprised him of the incessant illegal construction of hotels, and turfs at Yeoor forest.

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Friday, March 10, 2023, 12:57 PM IST
Thane: A delegation of tribals, citizens, and activists on Thursday, March 9 met Sudhir Mungantiwar, Minister of Forest at his bungalow in Mumbai and apprised him of the incessant illegal construction of hotels, and turfs at Yeoor forest in Thane.

The tribals, citizens and activists gathered 4000 plus signatures to save the Yeoor forest and they also demanded immediate action.

Nishant Bangera, Founder of Muse Foundation said, "Although Yeoor forest has been declared an eco-sensitive zone but many parties, private events are hosted inside the forest area till late night. The incessant illegal construction of hotels, turfs etc and increasing nuisance have impact on wildlife also tribal lands being usurped."

Bangera also highlighted that the area sees light pollution and alleged that the lack of action from Thane Municipal Corporation, Police and Forest department is adding to the woes of locals of Yeoor forest.

"The minister has directed officials to take action and report back. He assured us that he will also call for a meeting with concerned officers to discuss the way forward."

