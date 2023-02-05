Thane: RTI reveals hotels in Yeoor operating without fire NOC, concerned citizens knock Bombay HC's door

Representative image | Twitter/Kuldeep Gadkari

Thane: The concerned citizens along with citizen activist, Ajay Jaya have approached Bombay High Court (HC) against all hotels, banquets and restaurants that are operating without requisite fire NOCs in Yeoor. Through the writ petition, the petitioners are seeking HC's intervention in directing the Fire Department and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) to immediately take action against all commercial establishments operating without Fire NOCs.

Yeoor an eco-sensitive zone surrounded by Sanjay Gandhi national park

Yeoor is an eco-sensitive zone surrounded by Sanjay Gandhi National park. It is inhabited by several leopards and other wildlife.

The Fire Department conducted an inspection of some restaurants and banquet halls in Yeoor and found that all of them are operating without a fire NOC which is in violation of the Maharashtra Fire Prevention & Life Safety Measures Act 2006. They further submitted this report to the TMC for adequate action. However, the TMC has not acted on the report.

An RTI filed by citizen activist, Ajay Jaya revealed that none of the restaurants in Yeoor operate with a Fire NOC. The Fire Department investigation report was sought through this RTI.

Restaurants, establishments operating illegally without fire NOC

The petition highlights that under the Maharashtra Fire Act 2007, it is compulsory to possess a no-objection certificate or fire license to obtain a building plan approval from the Maharashtra Urban Development Authority that is TMC. This establishes the illegality of all these restaurants and commercial establishments.

The petition prays that the lives of indigenous people living in the forest, wildlife and vegetation would be in immediate danger in case of a fire. Several restaurants are housing more than one cylinder and also offer hookahs.

Rise in tourism posing threat to wildlife, problems for locals

Ajay Jaya, citizen activist said, "In the last few years, there has been an unprecedented rise in restaurants and commercial set ups operating in Yeoor. Private bungalows are being given out on rent for parties and marriages adding to the existing menace. Consequently, increasing traffic, honking and noise have become a matter of grave concern to the resident tribals and pose a direct threat to the wildlife in the area. Tribals and concerned citizens claim that despite bringing these matters to the attention of the concerned authorities, no action is being taken. The unwillingness of authorities to act on this has compelled them to seek justice in the court of law."

