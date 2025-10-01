Thane Tragedy: Human Rights Commission Orders Inquiry Into Death Of 14-Yr-Old Boy Who Fell Into Open Nullah Chamber In Dombivli

MSHRC orders probe into Dombivli boy’s death after falling into open nullah chamber | Representational Image

Thane: The Maharashtra state human rights commission (MSHRC) has ordered a formal inquiry into the death of 14-year-old Ayush Eknath Kadam, who lost his life after falling into an open chamber of a covered nullah in Sarovar Nagar, Dombivli, on the evening of September 28.

Notices Issued To Authorities

The commission, presided by Justice A M Badar, has issued notice to both the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) commissioners to submit comprehensive reports within eight weeks.

Commission Highlights Negligence

All parties concerned have been officially informed. The MSHRC emphasised the urgent need for public authorities to uphold safety standards to prevent such fatal incidents resulting from infrastructure lapses.

The commission observed, “the lid of the chamber… was kept open, meaning thereby that there was negligence in protecting human rights,” and noted that the construction work on the nullah is part of an MMRDA ring route project, while the area falls under KDMC’s jurisdiction..

Tragic Incident During Navratri Event

Ayush, a resident of Gopi Chowk near Jagdamba Temple in Sarovar Nagar, had gone to attend a community bhandara organised during the Navratri festival. After finishing his meal, he went to wash his hands near the drain but accidentally slipped into the uncovered chamber, which was about 12ft deep and had a strong water current.

Rescue Attempts Failed

A local boy who witnessed the incident immediately alerted Ayush’s parents. Despite their desperate pleas for help, bystanders at the event reportedly did not intervene. The fire department was called, but responders were unable to enter the drain due to a lack of proper equipment.

Later, a youth identified as Vedant Jadhav jumped into the nullah and managed to pull Ayush out after about half an hour. The child was declared dead on arrival at a nearby hospital. His body was later recovered at a distant location downstream.

