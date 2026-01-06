 Navi Mumbai News: Bike-Borne Snatcher Robs 57-Year-Old Woman Of ₹1.5 Lakh Gold Mangalsutra In CBD; Case Registered
A 57-year-old woman was robbed of a gold mangalsutra worth ₹1.5 lakh by a motorcycle-borne snatcher while returning home after campaigning for a civic body candidate in Navi Mumbai’s CBD area. Police have registered a robbery case and launched a manhunt.

Raina Assainar
Updated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
A woman was robbed of a gold mangalsutra worth ₹1.5 lakh by a bike-borne snatcher in the CBD area | Representative Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: A 57-year-old woman was robbed of a gold mangalsutra worth Rs 1.5 lakh by a motorcycle-borne snatcher while she was walking home after campaigning for a civic body candidate in Navi Mumbai’s CBD area on Sunday evening. CBD police have registered a case of robbery and launched a manhunt for the accused.

Incident occurred after campaign activities

The victim, Lalita Aute, a resident of Artist Village in CBD Sector-8, works as a teacher at a school in Nerul. According to the police, the incident occurred at around 3.45 pm after Aute had completed election campaigning for MNS candidate Aarti Dhumal, who is contesting the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections. After finishing the campaign and having lunch, she was walking back home when the crime took place.

Motorcycle-borne snatcher strikes

Police said that a lone assailant arrived on a black motorcycle from the opposite direction and forcefully snatched a 15-gram gold mangalsutra from Aute’s neck before fleeing the spot. The mangalsutra is valued at approximately Rs 1.5 lakh. Despite raising an alarm, the accused managed to escape.

Victim sustains neck injury

Aute sustained a neck injury due to the force used during the snatching and later approached the CBD police station to lodge a complaint.

Police launch manhunt

“Based on the complaint, we have registered a case of robbery and are examining CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the accused. Special teams have been formed, and further investigation is underway,” a CBD police officer said.

