Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Habitual Chain-Snatchers, Recover Gold Worth ₹9.93 Lakh; 4 Cases Solved

Navi Mumbai Police arrest three habitual chain-snatchers and recover gold ornaments worth Rs 9.93 lakh while solving four cases in Panvel and adjoining areas | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 has arrested three habitual chain-snatchers and solved four chain-snatching cases reported from Panvel and adjoining areas, recovering stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 9.93 lakh, police said.

December 12 robbery leads to breakthrough

The arrests stem from a December 12 incident at Waghivli Wada in Panvel, where a 45-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.80 lakh while returning home from a wedding. The accused allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before fleeing with her ornaments.

Special team formed to crack the cases

Following the incident, a special team from Crime Branch Unit-3 was formed under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajaykumar Landge.

CCTV analysis helps trace suspects

The team, led by Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kaldate, conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from multiple crime scenes and used technical inputs to trace the suspects.

Accused arrested from Mankhurd

Based on the investigation, police arrested Mohammad Shafik Hanif Shah (28), Vivek Vishwanath Sonar (25) and Adarsh Harisingh Darji (25) from Mankhurd on December 28. During interrogation, the trio confessed to committing four chain-snatching offences in Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar.

Stolen gold ornaments fully recovered

“All four chain-snatching cases committed by the accused have been detected, and we have recovered 100 per cent of the stolen property worth Rs 9.93 lakh,” said a police officer, adding that surveillance and technical analysis played a key role in cracking the cases.

Also Watch:

Probe continues into possible wider network

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar offences outside the Navi Mumbai police limits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/