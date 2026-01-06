 Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Habitual Chain-Snatchers, Recover Gold Worth ₹9.93 Lakh; 4 Cases Solved
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiNavi Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Habitual Chain-Snatchers, Recover Gold Worth ₹9.93 Lakh; 4 Cases Solved

Navi Mumbai Police Arrest 3 Habitual Chain-Snatchers, Recover Gold Worth ₹9.93 Lakh; 4 Cases Solved

Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 arrested three habitual chain-snatchers and solved four chain-snatching cases from Panvel and nearby areas, recovering stolen gold jewellery worth Rs 9.93 lakh following a detailed CCTV and technical investigation.

Raina AssainarUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 03:27 AM IST
article-image
Navi Mumbai Police arrest three habitual chain-snatchers and recover gold ornaments worth Rs 9.93 lakh while solving four cases in Panvel and adjoining areas | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: The Navi Mumbai Police Crime Branch Unit-3 has arrested three habitual chain-snatchers and solved four chain-snatching cases reported from Panvel and adjoining areas, recovering stolen gold ornaments worth Rs 9.93 lakh, police said.

December 12 robbery leads to breakthrough

The arrests stem from a December 12 incident at Waghivli Wada in Panvel, where a 45-year-old woman was attacked and robbed of gold jewellery worth Rs 4.80 lakh while returning home from a wedding. The accused allegedly pushed the victim to the ground before fleeing with her ornaments.

Special team formed to crack the cases

FPJ Shorts
BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main Laila' During Campaign For BMC Elections
BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main Laila' During Campaign For BMC Elections
BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police During Election Bandobast Duty
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes
High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

Following the incident, a special team from Crime Branch Unit-3 was formed under the guidance of Assistant Commissioner of Police (Crime Branch) Ajaykumar Landge.

CCTV analysis helps trace suspects

The team, led by Senior Police Inspector Avinash Kaldate, conducted a detailed analysis of CCTV footage from multiple crime scenes and used technical inputs to trace the suspects.

Accused arrested from Mankhurd

Based on the investigation, police arrested Mohammad Shafik Hanif Shah (28), Vivek Vishwanath Sonar (25) and Adarsh Harisingh Darji (25) from Mankhurd on December 28. During interrogation, the trio confessed to committing four chain-snatching offences in Panvel, Kamothe and Kharghar.

Stolen gold ornaments fully recovered

“All four chain-snatching cases committed by the accused have been detected, and we have recovered 100 per cent of the stolen property worth Rs 9.93 lakh,” said a police officer, adding that surveillance and technical analysis played a key role in cracking the cases.

Also Watch:

Read Also
Navi Mumbai Crime: Vashi Railway Police Arrest 25-Year-Old Tamil Nadu Man For Brutal Knife Attack On...
article-image

Probe continues into possible wider network

Further investigation is underway to ascertain whether the accused were involved in similar offences outside the Navi Mumbai police limits.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main...

BJP Candidate From Chandivali Faces Backlash Over 'Inappropriate' Dance Performance On 'Laila Main...

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

BMC Elections 2026: Sena Split Triggers High-Voltage Ward Battles Across Mumbai

Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police...

Mumbai News: Man Falls Into Nullah Near Sanjay Gandhi National Park In Borivali, Rescued By Police...

High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

High Tax, Poor Services: BMC’s K-East Ward Residents Flag Long-Pending Civic Woes

School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And...

School Principals Seek Dialogue With State Board Ahead Of SSC, HSC Exams Over CCTV Mandate, Pay And...