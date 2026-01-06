 Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum Announces New Executive Body
Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum Announces New Executive Body

The Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum elected Rajendra Patil as its new president and announced its executive committee during a function held on Journalists’ Day on January 6. Outgoing president Mandar Donde declared the new body, while senior journalist Madhav Patil presided over the programme, where members reaffirmed their commitment to ethical journalism.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:37 PM IST
article-image
Outgoing President’s Address
The outgoing president, Mandar Donde, declared the new body and extended best wishes to the team for its future initiatives. The programme was presided over by senior journalist and forum advisor Madhav Patil.

Commitment to Ethical Journalism
Members of the forum used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to ethical journalism and pledged to actively oppose unethical practices in the profession. Journalists’ Day is observed annually on January 6 to commemorate the publication of Darpan, India’s first newspaper, by Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar.

Tribute to Jambhekar
During the event, Madhav Patil paid floral tributes to Jambhekar’s portrait.

article-image

Executive Committee Announced
According to the announcement, Rajendra Patil will serve as president, Deepak Ghosalkar as vice-president, Haresh Sathe as secretary, Raju Gade as joint secretary and Datta Kulkarni as treasurer.

Dignitaries in Attendance
The function was attended by forum advisors Madhav Patil, Vivek Patil and Mandar Donde, senior members Sanjay Kadam and Sunil Rathod, along with the newly elected office-bearers.

