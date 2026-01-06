Navi Mumbai News: Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum Announces New Executive Body

Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum Announces New Executive Body |

The Panvel Taluka Journalists Development Forum has elected Rajendra Patil as its new president. The forum announced its new executive committee during a function organised to mark Journalists’ Day on January 6.

Outgoing President’s Address

The outgoing president, Mandar Donde, declared the new body and extended best wishes to the team for its future initiatives. The programme was presided over by senior journalist and forum advisor Madhav Patil.

Commitment to Ethical Journalism

Members of the forum used the occasion to reaffirm their commitment to ethical journalism and pledged to actively oppose unethical practices in the profession. Journalists’ Day is observed annually on January 6 to commemorate the publication of Darpan, India’s first newspaper, by Acharya Balshastri Jambhekar.

Tribute to Jambhekar

During the event, Madhav Patil paid floral tributes to Jambhekar’s portrait.

Executive Committee Announced

According to the announcement, Rajendra Patil will serve as president, Deepak Ghosalkar as vice-president, Haresh Sathe as secretary, Raju Gade as joint secretary and Datta Kulkarni as treasurer.

Dignitaries in Attendance

The function was attended by forum advisors Madhav Patil, Vivek Patil and Mandar Donde, senior members Sanjay Kadam and Sunil Rathod, along with the newly elected office-bearers.

