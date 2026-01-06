Navi Mumbai News: Newborn Girl Found Abandoned In Drain In Panvel' Chinchpada, Case Registered

Panvel City Police launch probe after a newborn girl’s body is found dumped in a cement drain in Chinchpada | Representational image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: Panvel City Police have registered a case after the body of a newborn girl was found dumped in a cement concrete drain in the Chinchpada area of Panvel. Police suspect the infant was abandoned during the wee hours of Monday.

Body spotted near residential plot

According to police officials, the body was noticed around 9 am on Monday in a drain near Plot No. 11, Sector R/2, Chinchpada, in Panvel taluka. Preliminary findings suggest that the baby was deliberately abandoned soon after birth, which led to her death.

Case registered under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita

A case has been registered at Panvel City Police Station based on a complaint lodged by police constable Vilas Viraji Karande. The offence has been recorded under Section 91 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which pertains to the exposure and abandonment of a child.

Accused yet to be identified

Police believe that an unidentified person intentionally abandoned the newborn by throwing her into the drain, thereby preventing her survival or causing her death. The accused is yet to be identified and no arrests have been made so far.

CCTV footage and records under scrutiny

“We are scrutinising CCTV footage from nearby areas, speaking to local residents, and checking hospital and medical records to trace the mother and identify the person responsible,” a police official said.

Also Watch:

Post-mortem to determine cause of death

The infant’s body has been sent for post-mortem examination to determine the exact cause of death. Police have appealed to citizens to come forward with any information that may help in the investigation, which is currently underway.

To get details on exclusive and budget-friendly property deals in Mumbai & surrounding regions, do visit: https://budgetproperties.in/