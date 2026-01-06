Panvel Civic Polls 2026: ₹17 Lakh Cash Seized At Kamothe Check Naka During Routine Election Checks

Election officials seize ₹17 lakh cash from a vehicle at Kamothe check naka amid Panvel Municipal Corporation polls | Representational Image

Navi Mumbai, Jan 06: As the Model Code of Conduct remains in force for the Panvel Municipal Corporation General Elections 2025–26, election officials seized ₹17 lakh in cash from a vehicle during routine checking at the Kamothe check naka on the Sion–Panvel Highway on Tuesday.

Cash found hidden in vehicle

The seizure was made by Static Surveillance Team (SST) No. 3 while inspecting a white Grand Vitara car, where the cash was found hidden inside a cloth bag. Officials said the cash appeared suspicious and was immediately confiscated as per election guidelines.

Action taken under election officer’s guidance

The action was carried out under the guidance of Panvel Municipal Election Officer Mangesh Chitale, following a complaint lodged by the Returning Officer for Wards 11, 12 and 13, Avishkumar Sonone.

Senior officials oversee operation

Senior officials present during the operation included Additional Commissioner and Model Code Squad Chief Maheshkumar Meghamale, Deputy Commissioner and Coordination Officer Ravikiran Ghodke, Superintendent Manoj Chavan, SST Team Leader and Gram Vikas Officer Sudin Dhanaji Patil, along with team members Narendra Gawand and Prashant Fadke, and Kamothe Police Constables Jitesh Navghare and Akshay Suryavanshi.

Zero-tolerance approach announced

“We will have a zero-tolerance approach towards any attempts to influence voters through illegal means. All enforcement teams have been instructed to remain alert and take strict action during the election period,” a statement released by the Panvel Municipal Corporation said.

Income Tax Department informed

Following the seizure, the matter has been reported to the Income Tax Department, which has initiated further proceedings. Authorities said surveillance and flying squads will continue intensified checks across the Panvel municipal limits until the completion of the election process.

