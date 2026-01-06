 Panvel Civic Polls: Setback For Shetkari Kamgar Party & Shiv Sena (UBT) As Kalundre Workers Join BJP
Panvel Civic Polls: Setback For Shetkari Kamgar Party & Shiv Sena (UBT) As Kalundre Workers Join BJP

Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, several workers from the Shetkari Kamgar Party and Shiv Sena (UBT) from Kalundre village joined the BJP. The induction was led by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur. BJP leaders said the move weakens the Maha Vikas Aghadi and will boost the party’s prospects in ward 20, where elections are underway.

Sameera Kapoor MunshiUpdated: Tuesday, January 06, 2026, 11:42 PM IST
Ahead of the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections, the Maha Vikas Aghadi has suffered another setback, with the Shetkari Kamgar Party (SKP) facing growing erosion of its grassroots support. In a significant development on Monday, several active workers from the SKP and the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction) from Kalundre village formally joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Those who joined the BJP include Santosh Baliram Mhaskar, an active SKP worker and vice-president of the Kalundre Project-Affected Persons’ Association; senior workers Bajirao Madhukar Gharat and Anil Dhau Mhatre; Avinash Madhukar Mhaskar from the Shiv Sena (UBT); and members of various women’s self-help groups and local organisations, including Rajkumari Hiralal Meena, Pushpa Patil, Swati Jadhav, Viniksha Kasar, Monali Shinde, Julie Singh, Anita Singh, Manimala Ganeshan, Akaloshi Meena, Kaladevi and Pinky Meena, along with their supporters.

The induction was carried out by Panvel MLA Prashant Thakur. Several BJP leaders and office-bearers were present on the occasion, including corporator Ajay Bahira, former corporator Prabhakar Bahira, Sunil Bahira, ward 20 president Raghunath Bahira, senior leader Shankar Mhatre, Kalundre village president Balaram Chikhlekar, booth president Vishal Mhaskar, Naresh Gharat, Sachin Chikhlekar, senior women leader Kalpana Patil, ward 20 youth president Vikas Mhaskar and Satish Patil.

Kalundre village falls under ward number 20 of the Panvel Municipal Corporation. From this ward, Ajay Bahira and Priyanka Kandpile have already been elected unopposed. The BJP-led Mahayuti candidate Shweta Bahira is contesting for the remaining seat, and party leaders believe the latest round of inductions will strengthen her prospects in the upcoming election.

