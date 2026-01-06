'New Navi Mumbai, New Govt': Shinde Sena Launches Campaign Amid BJP Rift

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis (R) & Deputy CM Eknath Shinde (L) | File Pic

Navi Mumbai: Amid growing discontent within sections of the BJP over candidate selection for the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation elections, the Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has sought to capitalise on the unrest by making it a key focus of its campaign.

Shinde Sena Launches Campaign

The Shinde Sena on Monday launched its election campaign in Navi Mumbai with the slogan “New Navi Mumbai, New Government.” The campaign launch has sparked considerable political discussion in the city.

Alliance Talks Fail

While the BJP and the Shinde-led Shiv Sena are contesting the civic polls as allies in Mumbai, Thane and Kalyan–Dombivli, no such alliance has been finalised in Navi Mumbai. Party sources said the BJP leadership, acting on the insistence of Forest Minister Ganesh Naik, rejected the Shinde Sena’s proposal for an alliance in the city. Although seat-sharing talks were held at senior levels, the formula conveyed through Naik was not acceptable to the Shinde Sena, leading to a direct contest between the two parties.

Grassroots Dissatisfaction Grows

Political observers say dissatisfaction is growing among long-time party workers who feel excluded from the candidate selection process. Hoardings and campaign messaging highlighting unity among grassroots workers have further fuelled speculation about shifting political alignments ahead of the civic polls.

High-Stakes Elections Ahead

With Navi Mumbai emerging as a rare battleground between former allies, the civic elections are expected to be closely watched for their broader political implications in Maharashtra.

