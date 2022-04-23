Thane traffic rule violators educate others as penalty

The Thane Traffic Police has come up with an innovative initiative whereby traffic rule violators will have to spend 15 minutes educating other people on the importance of following traffic rules and regulations.

If the violators are not willing to do this they would have to pay the fine through e-challans. Deputy commissioner of police (traffic), Thane, Balasaheb Patil said the initiative was started on Friday at the Teen-Hath Naka signal where bikers without helmets and drivers not wearing seatbelts were stopped by the police.

“They were given placards with messages on the importance of following traffic rules and asked to spend 15 minutes to make other people aware, asking them to follow the traffic rules and regulations."

According to Patil, the main idea behind the initiative is to create awareness among people about the importance of wearing helmets and seatbelts, among other important practices to avoid, such as jumping signals, speeding and drunk driving.

“Many deaths in accidents occur due to not wearing helmets or seatbelts and we want such incidents to be controlled and totally avoided,” Patil said, adding that it is important for people to follow traffic rules for their own safety and for the safety of other road users.

Published on: Saturday, April 23, 2022, 09:56 AM IST