Thane: Traffic cop arrested for demanding Rs 300 bribe from auto-rickshaw driver

Thane: A traffic police constable from Thane was among two persons who have been arrested for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 300 from an auto-rickshaw driver, an Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) release said on Wednesday.

The constable, identified as Gokul Zadkhande (52), had demanded a bribe of Rs 400 from the complainant auto-rickshaw driver for releasing his vehicle which was towed away for the violation of traffic rules, it said. ACB officials nabbed another accused, identified as Sumit Pawar (25), while he was accepting Rs 300 for Zadkhande.

