Thane: Crooks held for giving dud cheque for used laptop on OLX

After cheating sellers and buyers who posted advertisement on the portal of market places via online transfer tricks, fraudsters are now also using brazen offline methods by physically meeting the portal users.

Sleuths of the Kasarvadavali police station in Thane have apprehended two crooks who had cheated a person by giving him dud cheque towards payment of a used laptop which was posted for sale on a reputed online marketplace - OLX.

According to the police the crooks approached the complainant who had posted an advertisement seeking buyers for his sparingly used laptop priced at Rs. 2.30 lakh. The crooks who were later identified as Royce Josh Sanchez alias Peter (30) and his accomplice-Siddesh Sainath Sawant (30) established contact with the seller, expressing their interest in buying the gadget.