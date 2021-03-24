Thane: TMT introduces new bus routes to Vashi, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan bypass - Check out timings, routes here

Thane: Now, the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has introduced Diva - Vashi bus services for office goers. These services will be functional during both morning and evening peak hours and will ply a total of 20 services daily.
TMT has also introduced similar services from Balkum to Thane station, Mumbra to Bhiwandi and Majiwada to Kalyan bypass.
"These special services started on March 21 and will benefit the passengers from Diva, Mumbra, Retibunder, and Kalyanphata area. Bus number 141 will be exclusively plying on this route from Diva (East) to Vashi, Navi Mumbai," said TMT official.
"TMT has introduced total of 20 services per day, starting from 6:50 am to 8:15 pm between Diva to Vashi. Besides the same, similar services have been introduced from Balkum to Thane station, bus no. 83 will ply with total 12 services, starting from 7 am to 10 pm and from Mumbra to Shivaji Chowk in Bhiwandi, bus no.84, will ply from 7 am to 10 pm," added official.
According to the TMT official, another new bus service has been introduced between Majiwada to Kalyan bypass, bus no.86, starting from 8.20 am to 10:55 pm daily.
The above services have been recently introduced by TMT following the demand of local passengers. The bus service on each of these routes will be increased after the response of the passengers, informed official.
