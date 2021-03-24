Thane: TMT introduces new bus routes to Vashi, Bhiwandi, and Kalyan bypass - Check out timings, routes here

Thane: Now, the Thane Municipal Transport (TMT) has introduced Diva - Vashi bus services for office goers. These services will be functional during both morning and evening peak hours and will ply a total of 20 services daily.



TMT has also introduced similar services from Balkum to Thane station, Mumbra to Bhiwandi and Majiwada to Kalyan bypass.

"These special services started on March 21 and will benefit the passengers from Diva, Mumbra, Retibunder, and Kalyanphata area. Bus number 141 will be exclusively plying on this route from Diva (East) to Vashi, Navi Mumbai," said TMT official.