Thane: Trucks collide on Mumbai-Nashik highway, two injured

Two were injured after two trucks crashed each other on Mumbai-Nashik highway, near Saket area in Thane. The accident took place during the wee hours on Wednesday, both injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.

"The accident took place when a truck plying from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai ramped on another truck plying from Dhule to Mumbai. This led to injuries to the driver and cleaner of truck from Dhule," said traffic official.