Thane: Trucks collide on Mumbai-Nashik highway, two injured

Two were injured after two trucks crashed each other on Mumbai-Nashik highway, near Saket area in Thane. The accident took place during the wee hours on Wednesday, both injured were shifted to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.
"The accident took place when a truck plying from Chhattisgarh to Mumbai ramped on another truck plying from Dhule to Mumbai. This led to injuries to the driver and cleaner of truck from Dhule," said traffic official.
The incident occurred at 1.25 am which resulted in huge traffic jam on Mumbai-Nashik highway. However, the traffic was resumed after the vehicles were removed after few hours from the lane.
Truck driver Pramod Patodkar, 34, received minor injuries on head and neck and cleaner Mossim Khan, 25, received serious injuries on right leg. Both the victims were later admitted to Kalwa hospital, informed official.