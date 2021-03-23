Thane: Zilla Parishad extends deadline for RTE admission till March 30

Thane Zilla Parishad, extended deadline for 25% online admissions under Right To Education (RTE), till March 30.
"The deadline of March 21 has been extended to March 30 for remaining applications process of RTE admissions. Under standard 1st, there are total 11,114 vacancies and for Pre-primary there are total 960 vacancies among 677 schools within Thane district," informed official.
"As of now 9564 applications are confirmed and 6577 are yet to be confirmed with the schools registered under Thane district. Hence, to process the remaining admission process the deadline has been extended to March 30," added official.
The applicants have been informed to follow the online process and take the help of help centres and user manual which have been made available at related Corporations and Panchayat samiti.