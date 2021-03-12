Thane: TMC to levy 25% rent to theatre artists

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) may levy 25 per cent of the total rent for the auditoriums located in Thane. This decision was earlier announced only for plays. However, the Thane Mayor has decided to extend this concession to all types of programmes held in auditoriums.

"Considering the COVID-19 pandemic, we will levy only 25 per cent of total rent to support theatre artists economically. Henceforth, the same concession will also be extended to other programmes and functions taking place in auditoriums besides theatre plays," said a TMC official.

Due to the pandemic, theatre artists have already faced financial loss. Hence, the decision of levying 25 per cent rent on auditoriums was taken for theatre artists. Later, the mayor also announced the same for other artists like musicians and dancers, amongst others.

"TMC Mayor Naresh Mhaske has written a letter about the same. Officials have been directed to soon take further action in support of theatre artists," said official.