Coronavirus in Thane: TMC seeks Rs 25 cr from Maha govt to keep COVID-19 testing afloat

Thane Municipal Coroporation (TMC) has now sought Rs 25 crore from the state on an emergency basis in order to keep COVID-19 testing afloat, reported TOI.
Senior TMC official said that each test costs nearly about Rs 2,800 per unit and several patients who get tested may not be able to afford it. TOI's report also stated that sources have said that TMC may switch to cheaper rapid antigen tests.
Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma also confirmed that the civic body is facing a financial crunch right now and that they have sought Rs 25 crore from the state.
An addition of 1,323 cases on Tuesday took Thane district's COVID-19 count past the 70,000- mark to 70,513, while the death toll swelled by 40 during the day to touch 1,967, an official said.
Kalyan led the list of new cases with 268 people testing positive, followed by 254 in Navi Mumbai, he said.
"Thane and Kalyan now have over 16,000 cases each while Navi Mumbai is fast approaching the 12,000 mark. Of the 70,513 cases, 33.28 per cent is active," he added.
Among those who died was a 52-year-old constable from Hill Line police station under Thane commissionerate, he said.
Neighbouring Palghar added 309 cases during the day to take its count to 12,382 while five deaths increased the toll to 223.
