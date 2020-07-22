Coronavirus in Thane: TMC seeks Rs 25 cr from Maha govt to keep COVID-19 testing afloat

Thane Municipal Coroporation (TMC) has now sought Rs 25 crore from the state on an emergency basis in order to keep COVID-19 testing afloat, reported TOI.

Senior TMC official said that each test costs nearly about Rs 2,800 per unit and several patients who get tested may not be able to afford it. TOI's report also stated that sources have said that TMC may switch to cheaper rapid antigen tests.

Municipal Commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma also confirmed that the civic body is facing a financial crunch right now and that they have sought Rs 25 crore from the state.