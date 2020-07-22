TMC chief defers ‘20% discharge’ order to hospitals

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma has deferred an instruction that was issued by Dr Raju Murudkar, Medical Health Officer that stated COVID-19 private hospitals in Thane should discharge 20% of the admitted patients everyday.

The civic body said that Dr Raju Murudkar had passed an instruction on Saturday to every hospital that 20% of the COVID-19 patients should be discharged every single day. All the hospitals in the locality panicked after receiving this instruction.

Dr Vipin Sharma talking to FPJ said, "We were not aware about this and the administration was not a part of this decision. When, i got to know about it, I immediately ordered him to withdraw the message on the group and instructed him to follow the ICMR guidelines."

Sharma further said that that it was an unofficial instruction that was sent on a WhatApp group in which the MHO and private doctors are members.

Dr Deepak Baid, President Association of Medical Consultant, Mumbai said, "This instruction was unethical."

Dr Murudkar in the instruction stated that private hospital administration have unnecessarily been admitted patients for many days to benefit from mediclaim insurance of policy holders. Due to which the needy patients are unable to get beds and medical treatment. He further instructed that 20% of the Covid patients should be discharged everyday and the hospitals should inform the civic health officer about the same. Those hospitals that did not follow this order would face civic action, said the instruction by Dr Murudkar.