Thane: TMC, KDMC officials take action against shopkeepers selling plastic bags, imposes hefty fine

Thane: The civic officials from Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) carried a special drive against the shops selling plastic bags and thermacol. The civic officials from the respective corporations has seized plastic items by imposing fines against the shopkeepers.
"In this special drive carried against the shopkeepers selling plastic items, total 55 kilograms of plastic was seized by the KDMC official on Wednesday. Rs. 62.5,000 fine was collected during this drive from the shopkeepers in the market areas of the twin city," said a KDMC official.
The citizens and shopkeepers were instructed to ban the 'single use' plastic items, following the government guidelines, to curb pollution and support the idea of 'zero waste management,' informed the official.
A similar drive was undertaken by the TMC officials on Thursday.
"Total 414 establishments were visited by the civic officials, out of these 71 were found selling plastic (single use plastic) and thermacol items or utilising the plastic bags services to their customer. These shops were warned for violating the guidelines against plastic ban and imposed fine on the violators," said a TMC official from SWD department.
The drive against plastic use was taken under the Maharashtra Non-Biodegradable Garbage (Control) Act, 2006.
"A total of 380 kilogram of plastic was seized by the officials and collected around Rs 1.74 lakh of fine from the shopkeepers in Thane," added TMC official.