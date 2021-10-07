Thane: TMC imposes Rs 10 lakh fine on contractor for poor condition of roads

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation imposed a fine of Rs 10 lakh to a road contractor for not doing the maintenance and road repair work on time. The action was taken by TMC municipal commissioner, Dr. Vipin Sharma.



After four civic engineers from the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) were suspended for the poor condition of roads. In the last week of September the civic body had sent notices to the contractors responsible for the maintenance of the road.



Sharma confirmed about the fine being imposed to a contractor firm i.e Bitcon India Infrastructure Developers Private Limited.



In the notice, the authorities had warned the contractors that they should maintain and repair the road else an FIR will be registered against the contractor and the firm will be added to the blacklist of the corporation. "Even after giving the notice the contractor didn't complete the road repair work on time. The contractor was asked to reply within 3 days as to why the authorities should not take action against them. Also, with the reply the contractor was asked to finish off the work of the repair in the respective wards and road,” added the official.

However, there was no reply from the contractor nor he had done the repair work of the bad road. "So a fine was imposed against the contractor. For bad roads and potholes, which resulted in causing inconvenience to motorists and resulting in traffic snarls," said an official from TMC.



The suspension and action came soon after guardian minister Eknath Shinde carried out a survey of the city road and ordered the TMC chief to take action against the officials and contractors responsible for the negligence.

Sandeep Malvi, additional municipal commissioner, TMC confirmed about the fine imposed against the contractor and said the action was taken as per the order of the municipal commissioner, Dr. Vipin Sharma.

