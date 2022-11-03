Thane: TMC chief inspects first phase of beautification work from Anandnagar to Majiwada | FPJ

Thane: As per the instructions of Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde, the beautification work has recently started in Thane city. In the first phase two-way work has started on the road from Anandnagar to Majiwada.

Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar inspected the work on Wednesday, November 2 along with the TMC officials.

TMC commissioner instructs officials on work to be carried out

The inspection tour started from Anandnagar corner and present along with the chief were TMC engineer Prashant Songra, executive engineer Vikas Dhole and other officials.

Bangar during the inspection said, "While entering Thane, the low-high level of the road strikes everyone. The road has become rough. This stretch of road should be repaired immediately. Also, the direction boards should be arranged in such a way that they are easily visible. The Eastern Express Highway should be beautified from one end of the road to the other. Also, the quality of the work should be maintained. There should be no compromises anywhere. "

The Thane civic chief also reviewed the work of the 25 meter tall lamp post standing near the entrance.

Completing work within stipulated time

Bangar instructed the officials that the concept of colors and pictures at Majivada Naka should be decided early and the work should be done within the stipulated time.

TMC chief during this inspection observed that debris, soil piles were lying at various places. He asked the deputy commissioners of Naupada and Majiwda to make arrangements so that different teams of cleaning staff would be formed to remove the soil from the bridges. He also directed to immediately remove the debris lying everywhere. Only if this work is undertaken as a campaign will the work of beautification gain real momentum and its effect will be felt, said Bangar.

Signals and cameras to be installed properly

Teen Hath Naka, Nitin Company, Cadbury Junction and Majeevada Junction are very important junctions in terms of traffic. There is heavy traffic of citizens and vehicles on this junction which is why it should be given priority during beautification work. Bangar instructed suburban engineer (Electrical) Shubhangi Keswani to see if the signals and cameras can be properly installed on the bridge itself.

Bangar said, "Some of the wall paintings in the city are old. It has to be re-colored, if the pictures are damaged, they have to be completely redone. From this, there will be continuity in beautification. Similarly, the scale of 3D images will be mosaic, but prominent. Parks under flyovers, newly developed parks along service roads should be cleaned daily. Bins placed for collecting wet and dry waste should be emptied on time. The responsibility of all this will be on the local sanitation inspectors. Also, in the city beautification work, priority should be given to the busiest areas and the beautification program will be implemented all over the city in a phased manner."