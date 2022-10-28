Thane: After inspection TMC chief instructs starting 30 NICU beds, emergency C-section facility in Kalwa, Kopri

Thane: TMC head inspects hospitals, orders officials to start 30 NICU beds, emergency C-section facility within one month | Photo: Representative Image

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar on Wednesday, October 25 instructed the health department officials to start the 30 beds NICU unit at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj hospital in Kalwa.

He also ordered to start an emergency caesarean section (C-section) facility at the maternity hospital in Kopri within one month. Bangar recently inspected various facilities at the hospitals in Thane and found a lag in facilities there.

Health department meeting

In the recently held review meeting of the Health Department, Abhijit Bangar had said that a 100-bed hospital on public-private basis should be started at Kausa - (MM Valley) on a priority basis.

During the review meeting, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, medical health officer Dr. Yogesh Sharma, deputy medical health officer Dr Smitali Hamraskar, RCH officer Dr Rani Shinde, Tuberculosis and Covid Coordinator Dr Prasad Patil, veterinary officer Dr Kshama Shirodkar and others were present.

Report on deliveries at the hospital

The commissioner asked for a report on the total number of deliveries in the civic bodies maternity homes and a count of the number of C-sections performed there. At the same time, the commissioner gave the health department a time-bound target to start NICU's in all nursing homes. He also said that woman who has come for delivery should not be sent back.

The TMC Commissioner also instructed the maternity hospitals to have ambulance services.

Being courteous with patients

Bangar added, "Be courteous to the patients. It is our duty to treat the patients who come to the municipal hospital with courtesy. If a complaint is raised by any patient, it will be taken seriously. If patients or their relatives misbehave with doctors or staff, a police complaint has to be filed immediately."

Bangar gave clear instructions to the health department on referring patients to other hospitals, asking the authorities to refer a patient only after ensuring that a bed is available in the hospital he/she is being referred to.

