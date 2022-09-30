Thane: Abhijit Bangar assumes charge of TMC administrator and commissioner

Abhijit Bangar (L) took charge of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administrator and commissioner on Friday. |

Abhijit Bangar took charge of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) administrator and commissioner on Friday. The outgoing TMC commissioner Dr Vipin Sharma handed over the post of administrator and commissioner of TMC to Bangar.

Bangar is a 2008 Indian Administrative Service (IAS) batch. Before joining TMC, he was the administrator and commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC).

Bangar, who has a Bachelor's and Master's degree in Economics, started his administrative service as the additional collector of Mangaon in the Raigad district in 2010. After that, he served as chief executive officer of Alibag Zilla Parishad, Satara Zilla Parishad, and Collector of Palghar, Amravati, including several other posts.

Before coming to Navi Mumbai, he was Commissioner of Nagpur Municipal Corporation (NMC). He held the post of Commissioner of Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation during the Covid-19 period.

Let's work together says Bangar

Taking charges as the commissioner and administrator of Thane Municipal Corporation, Bangar, in his address here, said that Thane has its own characteristics with traditional values. Working in an old city has opportunities as well as challenges.

Thanekars are always proud to be Thanekars and they have the urge to do something for their city. "By using this formula, we will work together with the participation of citizens," he said.