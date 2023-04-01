 Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar instructs health officials to stay alert amid rising cases of influenza
Thane: TMC chief Abhijit Bangar instructs health officials to stay alert amid rising cases of influenza

The instructions were given due to the increasing number of influenza cases in Thane city

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Saturday, April 01, 2023, 12:49 AM IST
article-image
Representative photo

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) commissioner Abhijit Bangar has instructed the health department to be vigilant about the increasing number of H3N2 (Influenza) and corona patients in Thane city.

Bangar said, "25 cases of H3N2 (influenza) have been reported in the TMC jurisdiction in the last 15 days. One senior citizen died of influenza in the city. All doctors in the city have been instructed to start treatment immediately without waiting for test results if any symptoms of H3N2 (influenza) appear."

"At the civil health centre level, the Medical Officer has formed a WhatsApp group of private doctors and through that, coordination is being maintained with the private doctors. Instructions have been given that if a patient has H3N2 symptoms, they should immediately bring it to the attention of the concerned medical officers," he added.

Read Also
Thane: TMC initiates 25 more beds for Covid-19 patients at CSMH in Kalwa
article-image

