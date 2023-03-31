Thane: TMC initiates 25 more beds for Covid-19 patients at CSMH in Kalwa

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital, Kalwa | File

Thane: The Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Abhijit Bangar has initiated a plan to create 25 more beds along with the special ward at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital (CSMH) in Kalwa given the increase in the number of corona patients in Thane city. In the last 12 days, five people have died due to corona in the city.

The TMC chief has also instructed the officials to conduct a 'death audit' of the deaths of these patients and to increase the number of corona tests in public places, markets, railway stations and malls.

The number of corona patients has started increasing in the Thane municipal area since last month. The city currently has 252 active patients. So, five patients have died so far. The health concern of the city has increased as the death toll has increased along with the increasing number of patients.

The Thane civic chief Bangar held a meeting of the health department on Wednesday. The meeting was attended by TMC additional commissioner Sandeep Malvi, deputy commissioner Manish Joshi, medical officer Dr Rakesh Barot, superintendent of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital Dr Anirudh Malgaonkar, deputy medical officer Smita Hamrajkar, Dr Prashita Kshirsagar, Dr Prasad Patil, Dr Rani Shinde and Dr Milind Ubale.

5 deaths in Thane so far

Five people have died in the city so far. Although experts have expressed the opinion that all the death was due to old age, high blood pressure, diabetes, heart disease, and other serious co-morbidities, commissioner Bangar has suggested that a 'death audit' of all this death should be conducted. Citizens should not pretend to be sick if they have symptoms similar to Corona. He has also appealed the citizens to take special care of patients with co-morbidities.

'Everyone must be alert'

Bangar said, "Due to the increasing number of corona patients everyone must be alert. Studying the number of patients by testing as many people as possible is essential to stay one step ahead of corona. The number of corona tests should be increased. The number of patients is likely to increase due to more tests. However, it is necessary to keep more and more patients in isolation and treatment as per the protocol of 'Test, Isolation, Treatment' for corona. The test centre should not be closed for a single day. Also, strict vigilance should be maintained regarding the supply of oxygen, adequate availability of test kits, and supply of medicines."

Bangar further added, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Hospital has an arrangement of 20 beds in a special ward reserved for corona patients. Five of the beds are in the intensive care unit. But since the number of patients started increasing. We have decided to make separate arrangements for 25 more beds. The services of doctors and staff appointed during the corona period should be made available in this room."

Bangar has also suggested that care should be taken to ensure that these employees are used efficiently in the management of patients affected by a coronavirus. He also directed to closely monitor the number of patients and corona patients in private hospitals.