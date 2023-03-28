Thane: Social activists hold unique protest against TMC's failure to clean nullah

Protestors inside the nullah in Kapurbawdi | Abhitash Singh

Thane: Social activists from Thane carried out a unique protest on Monday, March 27. The protest was against the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC)'s failure to keep a city nullah in Kapurbawdi clean. The irked social activists entered the nullah covered with waste for at least 100 to 150 meters area.

Protestors blame TMC for not cleaning nullah

The protestors holding placards against the TMC blamed the civic body for not cleaning the nullah. The nullah at Kapurbawdi locality is completely covered with waste with no water visible.

The protestors also threatened to soon lift the waste from the nullah and dump it at the TMC headquarters if not cleaned by the civic body at the earliest.

Protestors threaten to dump waste in nullah at TMC headquarter

"The nullah is in such bad state that one cannot walk near it. Every year, it the situation is same. No strict action is being taken by the civic body even when it makes tall claims of keeping the city clean by spending crores of rupees. Most of the nullahs in Thane city are unclean. We have decided to lift the waste from this nullah and simply dump it at the TMC headquarter so that the officials know what pain the local residents are going through due to this nullah," said Swapnil Mahindrakar, a social activist from Thane.

The group of protestors mocking the TMC wrote catchy messages on the placards they carried during the protest.

"The civic body is spending crores of rupees for cleanliness and solid waste management. Where is this money going? If they have spent such huge sums on keeping city clean, why there is no change in the situation? There is need to have a strict approach, which is currently lacking," he added.

Provision of crores for waste-free Thane, but no implementation

"In the new budget, the civic body has proposed a fund of approximately ₹85 crores to make the Thane city garbage-free under the initiative of Swachh Thane. Also, a fund of ₹23 crores has been proposed for updating the Transfer Station Center. The TMC spends crores of rupees every year only on various projects of the solid waste department. Also, every year in the budget, funds are proposed to make Thane city waste-free. But there is no proper implementation," added Mahindrakar.

An officer from the TMC solid waste management department who did not wish to be named said,"We will look into the cleaning of the nullah at the earliest without delay."