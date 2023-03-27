Thane: 20-year-old raped on pretext of marriage, case filed against 6 people including husband 

Hyderabad shocker! 4 members of a family die by suicide in Kushaiguda | FPJ

Thane: A 20-year-old girl from Uttar Pradesh was kidnapped and raped in Thane, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai on the pretext of marriage by her alleged husband. A case has been registered against six people including her husband at Wagle Estate police station in Thane on Sunday.

Jitendra Rathod, senior police inspector, at Wagle Estate police station said, "According to the complaint filed by a 20-year-old victim who lives in Prayagraj district of Uttar Pradesh, she was abducted and was raped between October 2021 and February 2023 at the shop of the accused alleged husband shop in Uttar Pradesh, Kajuwadi area of Kandivali in Mumbai and Wagle Estate in Thane. Accused Vikas Yadav (23) gained the victim's trust by pretending to get married in front of God's photo in his shop. The victim was then sexually assaulted, abused and beaten in Mumbai, Thane and Uttar Pradesh. She became pregnant. Vikas's uncle Ramesh Yadav also molested her and forced her to have an abortion against her will when she was six months pregnant at a hospital in Banaras."

Case against her husband and her brothers

Rathod further added, "Accused Vikas's brother Chandan Yadav, Ajay Yadav, aunt, and others mixed a powder with milk and gave her to drink it at Kajuwadi's house for abortion."

On Saturday, March 25, the victim told one of her friends about the incident and that she miscarried due to bleeding. The victim's friend brought this to the attention of Thane MNS leader Avinash Jadhav and city chief Ravindra More. More brought the victim to Wagle Estate Police Station along with his party workers on Sunday. She narrated all the incidents with great courage.

Case registered under relevant sections of IPC

The Wagle Estate police have registered the case under various Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections and the senior police inspector Jitendra Rathod and police inspector Vijay Mutdak are investigating the case.

Rathod said, "We are in search of all the accused, and soon we will be arresting them."