Thane: Another pipeline damaged, water supply to be hit further

Mumbai: The Mumbai 2 water main was punctured in Kopri area of Thane on Thursday, which is the third similar incident witnessed in the city in the last seven days. Earlier, the BMC had announced a 15% water cut in Mumbai from March 31 onwards for the next 30 days. However, the burst is likely to affect the supply more.

Thousands of litres of water were wasted due to the leak. The treatment plant at Bhandup provides about 65% of the water supply to Mumbai city and suburbs. The water is brought for treatment to Bhandup through a 5,500mm and 15km long tunnel.

According to a civic official from water deportment, the Mumbai II pipeline was damaged while driving a pile. Engineers working at the site were asked to carry out open-cut excavation. However, the instructions were not followed by them. It is the negligence of the contractor.

