Thane: Tiff over scrap money leads to murder, Valiv cops arrest 4

Less than four days after they found the body of an unidentified man stuffed inside a gunny bag on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the Valiv police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case.

Four people have been arrested for their involvement in the crime which is said to be the fallout of a petty monetary dispute between the deceased and one of the accused. According to the police, the body was recovered from the bushes near the over-bridge in the Baapane village area of Vasai on Sunday (22, November).

Sensing the seriousness of the crime, DCP (Zone III)- Prashant Waghunde, deputed three teams led by Senior Police Inspector- Vilas Chougle to solve the murder mystery. The teams got in touch with their counterparts in Thane, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road, Bhayandar and adjoining police stations to check if any missing complaint had been registered in the last few days that matched the identity of the deceased.