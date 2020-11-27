Thane: Tiff over scrap money leads to murder, Valiv cops arrest 4

Less than four days after they found the body of an unidentified man stuffed inside a gunny bag on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway, the Valiv police claimed to have cracked the blind murder case.
Four people have been arrested for their involvement in the crime which is said to be the fallout of a petty monetary dispute between the deceased and one of the accused. According to the police, the body was recovered from the bushes near the over-bridge in the Baapane village area of Vasai on Sunday (22, November).
Sensing the seriousness of the crime, DCP (Zone III)- Prashant Waghunde, deputed three teams led by Senior Police Inspector- Vilas Chougle to solve the murder mystery. The teams got in touch with their counterparts in Thane, Mumbai, Bhiwandi, Vasai, Virar, Mira Road, Bhayandar and adjoining police stations to check if any missing complaint had been registered in the last few days that matched the identity of the deceased.
The police got a major breakthrough when the identity of the deceased was ascertained as-Paras Gupta (45) and his kin had registered a missing person’s complaint at the Samta Nagar police station in Kandivali.
Investigations revealed that the deceased was entangled in a monetary dispute over payment of scrap with the prime accused identified as-Omprakash Bishnoi (21). The police took Omprakash into custody and after rounds of sustained interrogations, he confessed to have attacked Gupta with a wooden log which led to his death.
The police arrested three others including-Suresh Kumar Bishnoi (21), Suresh Narayanram Bishnoi (25) and Bhawarlal Bishnoi (38) for assisting the prime accused in dumping the body. The accused quartet have been remanded to custody as further investigations were being conducted by Police Inspector- Chandrakant Sarode.
