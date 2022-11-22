e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiThane: Three vehicles gutted in fire on Ghodbunder Road, no casualties

Thane: Three vehicles gutted in fire on Ghodbunder Road, no casualties

The blaze erupted around 6 am in a taxi parked in the area and spread to two autorickshaws parked on the side.

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 08:44 PM IST
article-image
Thane: Three vehicles gutted in fire on Ghodbunder Road, no casualties | Representative Image
Follow us on

Three vehicles were gutted in a fire on Ghodbunder Road in Maharashtra's Thane city on Tuesday and no casualties were reported in the incident, a civic official said.

The blaze erupted around 6 am in a taxi parked in the area and spread to two autorickshaws parked on the side, said Avinash Sawant, the chief of the RDMC said.

The flames were doused completely after about half an hour, he said, adding that the cause of the blaze is yet to be ascertained.

No casualties were reported in the incident, as the taxi driver and another occupant jumped out of the vehicle when the blaze broke out.

Read Also
Mumbai: Regular audit, prevention key to avoid fire, say experts
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC removes Mahim encroachers after HC order

Mumbai: BMC removes Mahim encroachers after HC order

Mumbai: City beautification|Cost of digital hoardings brought down

Mumbai: City beautification|Cost of digital hoardings brought down

Mumbai: Malad man caught in spurious loan app trap

Mumbai: Malad man caught in spurious loan app trap

Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Mumbai: Carnac demolition days a money spinner for BEST

Mumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations

Mumbai: 188 pvt buses checked for illegal operations