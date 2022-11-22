Mumbai: Regular audit, prevention key to avoid fire, say experts

Picture for representation | File

Mumbai: Regular audit, inspection, maintenance, and preventive measures were key observations of a panel discussion titled ‘Electrical Safety is Non-Negotiable’, held on Monday at the Royal Bombay Yacht Club (RBYC).

Officials said these are being addressed through enforcement of electrical codes in development control and promotion regulation, and by ensuring enforceability by citizens through more qualified electrical officers.

The panel discussion was held to create awareness electrical overload, short circuit, fire lift and was organised by Together VCan's Social Sanchar, a body that looks to bridge the dialogue between citizens and government.

Among the participants were Ajit Kumar Jain, former additional chief secretary and state information commissioner, Praveen Pardeshi, former municipal commission and head of The Technical Committee on Safety Manual, Dinesh Khonde, chief electrical inspector, Maharashtra, Sunil Rathod, chief engineer, development plan, BMC and Arvind Mandke, former chief fire officer, Thane Municipal Corporation and CIDCO.

"One of the key things we had submitted to the government was that there is need of institutional concergence. Electrical safety and fire-fighting need to be looked together to tackle fire," said Jain. The panel discussion emphasised on proactive approach over reactionary one to the problem of fire.

Stating that if at point of installation care is taken, many fires can be stopped, Mr Pardeshi said, "Why should fire happen at all is the question? Electrical safety is key to this. When the electrical system is not safe, risks builds up and over a period of time it results in a big fire. We are asking for enforcing of electrical codes into the DCPR and increasing number of quality electrical officers so that largescale audit can be done. If one few do it, there will be corruption," said Pardeshi.

Overloading, speakers pointed out, was among the big reasons for fire. "When there is incremental load, which happens in bigger societies, more current is drawn. Over a period of time more ACs are introduced which draws more power. Then there is chances of short circuit. It is hence important that periodical maintenance and annual check is done," said Mr. Khonde.

"The need today is to ensure that none of the fire happens that can be avoided. Seventy five percent of the fire is due to short circuit," said Mr. Rathod. Of those that happen, 70 percent can be avoided and the rest cannot. The idea, said speakers, was to avoid all those that can be avoided. Mr. Mandke emphaised on the importance of fire tower, fireman lift and the need to disconnect electricity supply if regular audit and compliances are not carried out.

Talking about the need to have the meeting, Indrani Malkani, chairman of VCan, said, "Safety and security is the common thread of all work we do. Fire safety is one of our focus areas and synonymous with electrical safety hence we took the focus area of highlighting enormous responsibility that lies in observice electrical safety."