Mumbai: Shirodkar Market, new address for elevated road's PAPs

CM Shinde has asked the BMC, MMRDA to complete the redevelopment project in a time-bound manner

FPJ Political BureauUpdated: Tuesday, November 22, 2022, 12:46 AM IST
Photo: Representative Image
Mumbai: Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Monday announced that the city residents affected due to the construction of Sewri-Worli elevated road will be rehabilitated in the redevelopment project of the Shirodkar Market. The elevated road project connecting the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link and Coastal Road is 31% complete.

During a meeting in this regard, Mr Shinde directed that the rehabilitation of the project affected persons (PAPs), including market shop owners, should be properly and timely carried out by chalking a detailed project plan. He asked the BMC and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to carry out the land acquisition for the market building and other formalities in a time-bound manner.

He also asked the BMC and MMRDA to mutually decide the rent to be provided to the residents and take into account the problems faced by them.

