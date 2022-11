Mumbai: Man arrested for molesting minor girl in Chunabhatti area | Photo: Representative Image

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has arrested a man for allegedly molesting of a minor girl. The case was registered in the Chunabhatti police station under section 354 (outraging women's modesty) of the IPC and the POCSO Act.

More details are awaited.

(This is a developing story)